SSU detains traitor who was engaged in forced passportisation of Kherson residents during occupation. PHOTO

In Kherson, a woman was detained who was involved in the forced passporting of residents during the occupation of the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

After the occupation of the city, the woman supported the invaders, and in June 2022, she joined the occupation "Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Kherson region".

There she was appointed an "inspector of the citizenship department". In this "position", she was preparing occupation documentation for the forced deportation of Ukrainians. In addition, the defendant's duties included the illegal passportisation of Kherson residents.

"After the liberation of Kherson, the collaborator stayed in the city, but changed her place of residence and moved to an apartment of her friends. In this way, she hoped to 'lay low' and avoid justice. However, she did not succeed. SSU officers, having collected sufficient evidence of illegal activity, established her whereabouts," the SSU said.

She has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The woman is being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. The investigation is ongoing. The offender faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

