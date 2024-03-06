Moment of explosion at Shagonarskaya CHPP in Russian Tuva. VIDEO
A video showing the moment of the explosion at the Shagonarskaya CHP plant in Russian Tuva was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a tall cloud of smoke and fire rising over the CHP after the explosion.
