Moment of explosion at Shagonarskaya CHPP in Russian Tuva. VIDEO

A video showing the moment of the explosion at the Shagonarskaya CHP plant in Russian Tuva was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a tall cloud of smoke and fire rising over the CHP after the explosion.

