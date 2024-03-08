ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10190 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
2 293 3

Russians drop ammunition on rescue vehicle in Kharkiv region, fire tanker damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, rescuers came under a targeted attack by an enemy UAV.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Emergency workers from Vovchansk were returning from extinguishing a fire caused by enemy fire when the enemy dropped a munition from the air on their special vehicle.

Fortunately, the personnel were not injured. As a result of the strike, the fire tanker was damaged," the statement said.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: shelling of 18 settlements, an airstrike on Vovchansk, there are dead and wounded. PHOTO

Окупанти атакували авто рятувальників

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) rescuers (36) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (864)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 