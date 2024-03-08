Russians drop ammunition on rescue vehicle in Kharkiv region, fire tanker damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS
In the Kharkiv region, rescuers came under a targeted attack by an enemy UAV.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Emergency workers from Vovchansk were returning from extinguishing a fire caused by enemy fire when the enemy dropped a munition from the air on their special vehicle.
Fortunately, the personnel were not injured. As a result of the strike, the fire tanker was damaged," the statement said.
