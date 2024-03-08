Day in Kharkiv region: shelling of 18 settlements, an airstrike on Vovchansk, there are dead and wounded. PHOTO

About 18 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Tabaiivka, Holubivka, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, Neskuchne, and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Vovchansk, Ivanivka, Stepova, Novoselivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov.

"00:06 Russians shelled Chuhuiiv with S-300 air defense systems. It hit the ground, within the residential area. As a result of the shelling, windows in a 9-storey residential building were smashed. The facade of a shopping center, a bank, a shop, a hotel, and 13 cars were damaged. Seven civilians were injured: four men, a 41-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, and a girl of 3 years and 8 months.

Between 22:14 and 23:00 a series of shelling of the town of Kupiansk. In general, private houses and cars were damaged. A 36-year-old man was rescued from the rubble. A 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were killed," said the head of the RMA.

On 7 March, around 04:39 a.m., the occupants fired on the village of Basove, Bohodukhiv district. Basove village of Bohodukhiv district. The warehouse building of the village enterprise, the club building, the library building and the power line were partially damaged. At 04:25 a.m., the village of Synelnykove was shelled. Synelnykove of the Chuhuiiv district.

"At 10:00 a.m., Russian troops shelled the town of Vovchansk with a guided aerial bomb. At least 12 private residential buildings were damaged. A 40-year-old civilian woman died as a result of a direct hit to a private house. A 67-year-old woman sustained minor injuries, she was not hospitalized," the statement said.

