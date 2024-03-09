Ruscists fired at Chasiv Yar, man died. PHOTO
Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, suffered another shelling, a person was killed.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Today the town came under enemy artillery fire again - a 46-year-old man was fatally wounded. Two high-rise buildings were damaged," the statement said.
Ocheretyne also came under fire in the morning, with 1 wounded person reported and private houses damaged.
The exact consequences of the shelling are currently being established.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password