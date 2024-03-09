ENG
Ruscists fired at Chasiv Yar, man died. PHOTO

Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, suffered another shelling, a person was killed.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Today the town came under enemy artillery fire again - a 46-year-old man was fatally wounded. Two high-rise buildings were damaged," the statement said.

Пошкодження у Часовому Ярі

Ocheretyne also came under fire in the morning, with 1 wounded person reported and private houses damaged.

The exact consequences of the shelling are currently being established.

