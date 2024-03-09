Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops killed a woman, wounded a civilian man and a 7-year-old boy in the Kherson region - police are documenting war crimes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, over the past day, the enemy attacked Kherson, Stanislav, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Veletynske, Sofiivka, Tyahynka, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Tomaryne, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, and Olhivka.

In the Kherson district, the police recorded damage to 45 objects as a result of shelling: 30 private houses and four multi-story buildings, two administrative buildings, a hospital, a kindergarten, an enterprise, a car service station, a gas pipeline, two cars, and a garage.

A 58-year-old woman died and a 49-year-old man was wounded as a result of artillery shelling of Olhivka.

In Bilozerka, 19 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, a kindergarten, 2 cars, and a gas distribution pipeline were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

















"At night, the enemy carried out combined attacks with multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and aircraft on the Korabelny district of Kherson. A rocket hit was recorded near a five-story building, resulting in partial destruction of the entrance. A 7-year-old boy was wounded, two more people were unblocked from the damaged apartment, and other residents were promptly evacuated to a safer place," the National Police reminded.

A nine-story building and a car service station were also damaged.