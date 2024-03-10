Drone attack on Taganrog aircraft factory: satellite images of aftermath. PHOTOS

Satellite images of the Taganrog aircraft plant, which was attacked by drones on 9 March, have been released.

According to Defense Express, analysts from Frontelligence Insight have published a high-quality satellite image of the Russian aircraft factory "TANK named after Beriev" in Taganrog, where the A-50 "VKS" long-range radar detection aircraft was probably being repaired. RUSSIAN FEDERATION.

The published satellite images, which were taken on the afternoon of 9 March 2024, show at least three hits on the territory of the enterprise.

Satellite image of the Taganrog Aviation Plant taken on 9 March 2024. Photo: Frontelligence Insight

As you know, the plant was used to repair special aircraft based on Tu-95 and Il-76. In addition, according to experts, one of the A-50 aircraft in the images of 8-9 March is missing from the plant.

Satellite image of the Taganrog Aviation Plant taken on 8 March 2024. Photo: Frontelligence Insight

According to one OSINT expert, one of the A-50 aircraft in the images from 8-9 March is not present on the plant's territory. At the same time, it was present on 29 February. It is not yet known where the aircraft was redeployed, but it is likely that it was damaged when it was moved to the hangar that was later hit.

Satellite image of the Taganrog Aviation Plant as of 29 February 2024 (Schemes)

Drone attacks on Russian regions

On the night of 9 March, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that 47 drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed over Russian regions at night:

1 above Belgorodskaya,

2 above Kurskaya,

3 over Volgogradskaya and

41 over Rostovskaya.

Russian military bloggers speculated that the target of the UAV attack in Taganrog was the Beriev Aviation Plant, which produces amphibious aircraft and whose workshops are currently repairing an A-50 Russian Aerospace Forces UAV that was previously damaged by a drone attack.