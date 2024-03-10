Large-scale fire breaks out near St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A massive fire has broken out near St Petersburg airport. The fire has engulfed the Gorelovo industrial zone, which has limited the airport’s operations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.

On Sunday, 10 March, the territory of the Gorelovo industrial zone caught fire in St Petersburg, Russia, near the local Pulkovo airport.

It is known that two people were injured and hospitalised.

Due to a large-scale fire and smoke, the airport was restricted.

RosMedia reported that the fire in the hangar on Volkhonskoye Highway in the Leningrad Region was contained to an area of 1,000 square metres.



