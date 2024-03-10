Little gymnast Oleksandra Paskal, who lost her leg as result of Russian shelling, continues to practice her sport. PHOTO

Oleksandra Paskal, a young Ukrainian gymnast who lost her leg in 2022 as a result of a Russian missile strike on Zatoka in Odesa region, continues to practice rhythmic gymnastics.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TRIBUNA.COM.

The girl continues to be actively involved in rhythmic gymnastics, performing in competitions and filming for various shows.

As a reminder, on 16 May 2022, Russian strategic aviation aircraft struck Odesa region. A tourist infrastructure facility was hit, two adults were injured and a child was seriously wounded. Six-year-old Alexandra Pascal spent more than two weeks in intensive care. She had an open fracture of her arm, four broken ribs, a head injury and numerous shrapnel wounds. Doctors had to amputate her leg. Previously, the girl used to dance and gymnastics, and competed in competitions. Her mother lost her hearing as a result of the shelling.