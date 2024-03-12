Man was killed in missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops struck a suburb of Zaporizhzhia, killing a man.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Thus, on 11 March, Russians attacked the Stepnenska rural community. The enemy used Iskander-M missiles.

"A local resident died as a result of the enemy attack. The blast wave and debris damaged civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

