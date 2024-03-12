ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8210 visitors online
News Photo War
2 285 1

Man was killed in missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops struck a suburb of Zaporizhzhia, killing a man.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office. 

Thus, on 11 March, Russians attacked the Stepnenska rural community. The enemy used Iskander-M missiles.

"A local resident died as a result of the enemy attack. The blast wave and debris damaged civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

See more: He planned to poison command of Armed Forces of Ukraine and reconnoitered locations of Defence Forces: SSU detains FSS agent in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Обстріл Запорізької області
Обстріл Запорізької області
Обстріл Запорізької області

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (509) shoot out (13419) Zaporizka region (1243)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 