Man was killed in missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb. PHOTOS
Yesterday, Russian troops struck a suburb of Zaporizhzhia, killing a man.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
Thus, on 11 March, Russians attacked the Stepnenska rural community. The enemy used Iskander-M missiles.
"A local resident died as a result of the enemy attack. The blast wave and debris damaged civilian infrastructure," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password