Construction of new fortifications started in Rivne region. PHOTOS

In the north of Rivne region, near the border with Belarus, construction of new fortifications has begun. The work is being carried out in coordination with the military.

This was reported by the head of the Rivne Military Administration Oleksandr Koval on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"In the north of the region, we continue to equip defensive lines. In close coordination with the military, we are building non-explosive barriers and platoon strongholds," the official said.

Currently, the builders are creating passages between the dugouts and performing earthworks. According to Koval, the work is going according to the approved schedule. This is one of the priority areas of work.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that fortifications would be built along the entire border with Belarus. The head of state noted that the core of the Russian army had been destroyed, but such defences were being strengthened for the country's security.