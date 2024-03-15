Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 109 times at the right bank of the Kherson region using MLRS, mortars, artillery, and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

"Kherson, Sadove, Ponyativka, Prydniprovske, Beryslav, Virivka, Mykhailivka, Novoberislav, Chervony Maiak, and Dudchany suffered from enemy combined attacks. In Kherson district, police recorded damage to 31 objects: 5 multi-story and 2 private houses, a shop, 2 cafes, garages, and 19 vehicles, including a police car," the statement said.

An artillery shelling of Poniativka damaged a private house and a shop. In Dudchany, the premises of a catering establishment were damaged. In Antonivka, an artillery shell damaged a private house.

The enemy shelled the regional center with artillery and struck all districts of the city. Damage was recorded to 5 multi-story buildings, a coffee shop, and 4 vehicles, including a police car.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that on 14 March, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with a tank, and an 84-year-old man was wounded. He was hospitalized with an explosive injury, and back and leg injuries.

