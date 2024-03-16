Day in Kharkiv region: as result of the hit of "Shahed" in Kozacha Lopan, critical infrastructure object was damaged. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Ambarne, Stroyivka, Strilecha, Dvorichna, Berestove, etc.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Baranivka, Zolochiv, Pokaliane, Petropavlivka, and Synelnykove.

Shelling of Kharkiv region over the day:

02:25 a.m. In Kozacha Lopan village, Kharkiv district, a Shahed UAV hits the territory of the village. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged. There were no casualties.

08:27 p.m. As a result of the shelling of Buhaivka village, Chuhuiv district, a household building was on fire. There were no casualties.

At 05:40 p.m., the village of Okhrimivka, Chuhuiv district, was shelled. Two men of 48 and 35 years old were wounded as a result of the attack by an enemy UAV.

At 04:20 p.m., the Russians struck Zolochiv village, Bohodukhiv district (https://t.me/synegubov/8734) with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. 16 private houses and a hospital building were damaged. A dormitory building, four ambulances and four cars were destroyed. There were no casualties.

At 04:10 p.m. there was a shelling with a guided aerial bomb of Sinelnykove village, Chuhuiv district. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties.

It is also reported that during the day in the Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive ordnance disposal experts demined 29.42 hectares of territory and destroyed 333 explosive devices. Mine clearance is ongoing.

During the day, 26 children and their families were evacuated. As of today, 129 children have been evacuated from two communities: 33 from Vilkhuvatska; 96 from Velykoburlutska.