Russian rocket destroyed residential building in Chernihiv region. PHOTO
At night, the enemy attacked the Chernihiv region with two Kh-59 missiles.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv region Viacheslav Chaus.
"According to the Air Force, the Russian occupiers fired two Kh-59 guided missiles at Chernihiv region. According to preliminary information, the Russians were targeting facilities in the south of the region," the statement said.
One of the missiles hit a private house, and the family managed to escape but was left homeless.
According to updated information from the police in the Chernihiv region, the enemy launched a rocket attack on a peaceful village at night, setting fire to a residential building, an outbuilding, and a garage with a car belonging to local residents. At the time of the attack, people were at home but managed to escape from the burning house.
"The man, woman and their 6-year-old daughter miraculously survived and were not injured," the police said.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password