Industrial facilities and residential buildings damaged in Kirovohrad region as result of night attack by "Shaheds". PHOTO

At night, Russian invaders attacked Kirovohrad region with "shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych.

"As a result of a nighttime enemy drone attack in Oleksandriia district, private industrial facilities and residential buildings were damaged - windows were smashed by the blast wave, and roofs were damaged by debris.

There was no information about the victims," the statement said.

Обстріл Кіровоградщини
