Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Mykolaiv. PHOTOS
On 17 March, Russian occupants shelled Mykolaiv, killing a man and injuring 9 people, including two children.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
Previously, the Russians had twice hit Mykolaiv with Iskander-M missiles.
"A man died as a result of the shelling. 9 local residents, including an 11-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, sustained injuries of varying severity. Private houses, vehicles and civilian infrastructure were damaged," the statement said.
