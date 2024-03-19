Pilot project on transition from military service to civilian life launched - Ministry of Veterans reports on one month of work after reboot. INFOGRAPHICS

A pilot project on the transition from military service to civilian life has been launched for veterans.

The report reminds us that it has been a month since the Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced its reboot, development and renewal.

According to Acting Minister of Veterans Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun, this month has shown that the policy can change dynamically and qualitatively: communications have been restored, approaches to the development of strategic documents are being reviewed and updated, key areas of work have been identified and projects have been implemented to simplify the path of return from military to civilian life.

"The main thing is that we want to hear and do hear veterans, their families and the families of the fallen defenders. The key message is to take responsibility and change, but also to change ourselves. The main principle: to become an effective, uncompromising advocate for veterans. It is important to understand that returning from the war is not a matter of tomorrow, it is already happening," added Oleksandr Porkhun.

According to the Ministry, this has been done:

The Register of psychological assistance service providers for veterans and their families was started to be filled in and access to free psychological assistance was opened on the basis of a three-tiered system of organising and providing such services. These include social and psychological support and accompaniment, psychological assistance, and comprehensive medical and psychological care . Services can be provided on an inpatient, outpatient or remote basis.

The amount of state social assistance to children of fallen volunteer defenders has been increased. Starting from 1 April, the amount of the payment will be UAH 7,800 for one minor and up to UAH 6,100 for each child if the family has two or more children. The payments are made automatically.

The government has adopted a unified approach to providing administrative services in ASCs for veterans, their families and families of fallen defenders in a "one-stop shop" mode. The Veteran administrative service will be rolled out across Ukraine. A veteran or a member of his or her family will automatically be served only by an administrator who specialises exclusively in veteran services and is aware of their needs.

updated the package of documents for the relaunch of the "CREATED BY DEFENDERS" project, which will make it easier for veteran entrepreneurs to brand their products and be recognised as manufacturers of quality products.

the Ukrainian Veterans Fund launched a programme to finance veteran businesses called "Start Your Own Business". The cost of an application for business development was increased to UAH 1.5 million.

analysed the "Veteran's Assistant" pilot project and worked on mistakes. It will be completely rebooted. A public discussion of the draft professional standard "Specialist in Support of War Veterans and Demobilised Persons" is underway. The support specialist is to replace the veteran's assistant, and approaches will be changed.

The government approved the Procedure for the use of budget funds for the creation and operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC). It also simplified the procedure for removing greenery on the territory of the future NMC in Hatne near Kyiv. This is the first stage for the start of construction of Phase I.

a pilot project on the transition from military service to civilian life was launched, which involves the creation of an adapted educational infrastructure, vocational training and sports rehabilitation.

