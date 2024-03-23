ENG
Man killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region. PHOTO

A man was killed in the shelling of the village of Vovchanski Khutory, and police are documenting the consequences of the Russian war crime.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police of the Kharkiv region.

As noted, on 23 March, at around 10:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Vovchanski Khutory. A man born in 1951 was killed.

An investigative team, forensic experts and explosives experts arrived at the address.

Read: Power outages in Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi due to Russian missile attack, blackout schedules in Odesa region - Ukrenergo

Investigators opened criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

