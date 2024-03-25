Russians shell two communities in Nikopol region and district centre with attack drones and heavy artillery - RMA. PHOTOS

Two communities in Nikopol district and the district centre were shelled by the Russian army with drones and heavy artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Marhanets and Myrivka communities in the Nikopol region suffered from enemy attacks today. It was loud in Nikopol itself," he wrote.

The Russians sent kamikaze drones to the area and fired from heavy artillery.

An agricultural company, 5 private houses, a shop, a car, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

