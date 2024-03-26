ENG
Russians shelled Nikopol district 15 times during day: they used drones and artillery. PHOTOS

The Russian army continues shelling the Nikopol district, with 15 UAV and artillery strikes during the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrivka communities were affected," he wrote.

According to the head of the DMA, 10 private houses, an outbuilding, a private enterprise, a sanatorium and several power lines were damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

