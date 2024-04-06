RF troops were shelled from Nikopol artillery, thereare many damages. PHOTOS

At night, Ukrainian defenders of the skies shot down 3 enemy drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region - in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the aggressor shelled Nikopol twice with artillery fire.

"The town's cultural center, library, and housing for IDPs were damaged. There is also a shopping center and a sports club. Eight multi-story buildings, 16 private houses, 7 outbuildings, more than a dozen cars, and garages were damaged. Power lines were damaged. People are safe," informed Lysak.

