Ukraine and UK sign agreement on cooperation in defence materials. PHOTO

Today, on 10 April, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn signed a Framework Agreement with the British government on cooperation in the field of defence materials.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

"TheUK is one of Ukraine's most loyal allies. I thank the people and the government of the country for the comprehensive support that has already been provided and is ongoing!" Umerov said.

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine called on representatives of dozens of British companies participating in the forum to invest in Ukraine and set up joint ventures here for the sake of our future victory.

Read more: In March, Russian army attacked most in Novopavlivka direction, but did not achieve any notable successes - British intelligence

On behalf of the British partners, the agreement, which was concluded during the UK-Ukraine Defence Cooperation Conference in Kyiv, was signed by Greg Hands, Minister of State for Trade.

"It was the UK that was the first country to sign the Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine, and it was British defence companies that were the first to open offices here after the start of the Great War. Our partnership is developing, and today we are one step closer to British manufacturers being the first to start producing their weapons in Ukraine," said Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the new agreement will become an effective mechanism for strengthening cooperation in the military sphere, paving the way for even greater support from the UK and the use of the most advanced British technologies for Ukraine's defence.