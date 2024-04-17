Exhibition of photos of Bakhmut before war "Bakhmut Before" opened in Kyiv. PHOTO

The Bakhmut Before project has been launched in Kyiv at ArtHall D12 gallery. The exhibition features real photographs of Bakhmut residents about their hometown before the full-scale Russian invasion and complete destruction. The exhibition will run until 19 April.

The aim of the project is to remind the residents of Bakhmut what the city looked like where they lived part of their lives and to create a positive memory of their home for a long time, and for everyone who had never been to Bakhmut before the war to feel its beauty and life.

"We know about the military Bakhmut. We know about the destroyed one. Unfortunately, we know about the terrible losses associated with the city. However, most Ukrainians had never heard of or seen Bakhmut before these events," says Oleksiy Khalturin, founder of the project and volunteer with the NGO OCA.

A charity auction will be held during the exhibition on 19 April. All the funds raised during the exhibition will be transferred to the OCA NGO to buy 3 cars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.