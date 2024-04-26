Consequences of strike on Derhachi in Kharkiv region: 4 people were injured, including 3 children. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces attacked Derhachi in Kharkiv region with GAB, injuring 4 people, including 3 children.
The consequences of the shelling were made public by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russian military struck the town of Derhachi with a guided aerial bomb. Four people were injured, including three children (a 52-year-old woman, a 4-year-old boy, and 5 and 16-year-old girls)," the statement said.
The shelling caused a fire in the house.
