Two artillery brigades received batch of "Tsukorok" drone detectors. PHOTO

Petro Poroshenko handed over dozens of tyres for KAMAZ, KRAZ and Ural trucks, as well as a tyre fitting workshop and a batch of Tsukorok drone detectors to two artillery brigades.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

"These small devices are real saviours at the frontline. They signal the military about the presence of enemy drones - spies and kamikazes - in the air. The device only "listens" and does not transmit anything, so it cannot be seen by enemy electronic warfare," Poroshenko said.

The ES leader handed over sixty Tsukoroks to the soldiers of the 47th and 43rd artillery brigades, saying that every crew and vehicle should be equipped with such a drone detector to respond to the threat in time.

See more: 2,000 FPV drones, construction equipment and repair workshops will be provided to brigades of AFU in East. PHOTOS

The Poroshenko Foundation and volunteers of the NGO "Sprava Hromad" abroad ordered components for a thousand detectors and paid for the production. The total cost of the batch of Tsukoroks is about two million hryvnias.