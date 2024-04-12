2,000 FPV drones, construction equipment and repair workshops will be provided to brigades of AFU in East. PHOTOS

The soldiers defending Ukraine in the East will receive 2,000 FPV drones, construction equipment, mobile repair shops and other equipment purchased by the Poroshenko Foundation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the European Solidarity.

According to the fifth president, this is the fourth large batch of kamikaze drones since the beginning of the year, which are now saving Ukrainian defenders in the face of a shortage of artillery shells. The drones are equipped with initiation boards, some of which are already fitted with explosives. The total cost of this batch of equipment is UAH 48 million.

"The Verkhovna Rada has finally passed a law on mobilization. Unfortunately, it did not take into account a huge number of requirements. The first is to protect Ukraine, and the second is to protect the soldiers. In a strange way, a clear, defined term of dismissal, requirements for rotation, and clear positions that security forces and civil servants should also be at the front disappeared from the law. And clear positions that increase motivation, including material payments for soldiers.

Our struggle has resulted in only the extreme position being taken into account through the government's commitment to do so as soon as possible. But we have to do our part. And we are going to the East. Now you can see 4 PARMs, two laundry and shower complexes. And two thousand drones," Poroshenko said.

The soldiers will also receive an additional 6 tractors, bulldozers and excavators.

"This is our contribution to the construction of fortifications. Because we need to fight with excavators. Soldiers preparing the defense line cannot do it with sapper blades," the European Solidarity leader added.

