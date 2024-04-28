In evening, enemy hit Nikopol with 2 kamikaze drones, fire broke out, no casualties. PHOTOS

In the evening of 27 April, the enemy launched 2 kamikaze drones at Nikopol. A private house caught fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"After the daytime shelling, the enemy did not let Nikopol rest in the evening. They attacked it with two kamikaze drones. As a result, a private house caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the emergency services.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the statement said.









According to updated information, as a result of the downing of an enemy UAV in the Dnipro district yesterday, debris damaged a country house, an outbuilding, and a power line.

At night, air defense forces were working in Dnipro district. Ukrainian defenders destroyed two enemy drones.

