Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled region 7 times, 3 people were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the last day, Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk region, injuring three people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district.

One person was wounded in Krasnohorivka, and another in Zhelanne of the Ocheretyne community. In Kurakhove, Russians shelled the industrial area. A person was wounded and 4 houses were damaged in Ptychyi of Novohrodivka community.

Kramatorsk district.

Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community. 11 objects were damaged in Tarasivka, Kalynove and Zelene Pole of Illinivske community. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka community are under fire.

Bakhmut district.

In Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 7 times at localities in Donetsk region. 74 people were evacuated from the front line, including 12 children.

