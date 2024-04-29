Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 55 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector yesterday, total number of combat engagements in frontline is 131 - General Staff

The enemy continues to attack Ukrainian positions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Orikhivsk sectors. Over 120 Russian attacks were repelled in the last day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the General Staff of AFU

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 82 air strikes, firing 108 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

Over the past day, the following localities were attacked: Velyka Pysarivka, Kharkiv region; Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky, Kostyrka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Prydniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

See more: Four people injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region - National Police. PHOTOS

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts subversive activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 6 attacks near Berestove, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted 18 attacks near Kopanky and Novoserhiivka in Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region; and Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 29 attacks near Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Novyi, and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

Read more: Defense forces moved to new positions west of Berdychiv, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka. Enemy has achieved some tactical success, - Syrskyi

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 55 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhangelske, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Kalynove, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha and west of Semenivka in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 15 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the vicinity of Staromaiorsk, Donetsk region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River, attacking the positions of our defenders 5 times near Krynky, Kherson region.

Read more: Russians transfer reinforcements near Ocheretyne, Ukrainian brigades are struggling to hold defensive positions under continuous fire - Forbes

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Missile troops destroyed 1 area of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy control point.