Four people injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region - National Police. PHOTOS

Russians shelled Stanislav and Kozatske in the Kherson region, injuring 4 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

It is noted that in the afternoon, the Russian military shelled Stanislav with artillery.

"A private house was damaged, and a 21-year-old local resident was injured. Medics treated her on the spot," law enforcement officers wrote.

In Kozatske, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with an FPV kamikaze drone: three men aged 40, 47 and 53 were injured. They sustained mine-blast injuries and gunshot fragmentation wounds.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on 28 April, Russians dropped 11 guided bombs on the right-bank part of the Kherson region.