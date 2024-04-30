Houses damaged as result of hostile shelling in Nikopol region. PHOTOS

The night before, Russian occupation forces continued shelling Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the aggressor attacked the district centre, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivska communities. They used artillery and kamikaze drones.

"Two private houses were damaged. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

See more: Occupiers attacks Nikopol district twice during day with heavy artillery and three times with kamikaze drones. PHOTOS









It is also noted that the night in the area passed without shelling.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians fired almost a dozen shells at the territory of Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region.