Zelenskyy and First Lady met with Duchess of Edinburgh, who visited Kyiv for first time since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met in Kyiv with the wife of King Charles III’s brother, Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

It was the first visit of a member of the British royal family to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We greatly appreciate the support of the people of the UK, in particular, we are grateful for the shelter for our refugees since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. We are also very grateful for all the military aid packages from your government and prime ministers. It is extremely important for our military," the Head of State said.

Olena Zelenska thanked the guest for fighting sexual violence in war. In particular, for their online participation in the international conference "Restoring the Rights of Victims of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence: An Element of Peace and Global Security". The event was held in March in Kyiv with the support of the United Kingdom.

The First Lady noted the UK's assistance in organising a national judicial investigation into Russian war crimes and participation in the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children held captive by the aggressor state of Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy on timeliness of NATO’s support: So far, I do not see any positive in this





