Ukrainian Armed Forces land Russian Takhion reconnaissance UAV in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

The Special Operations Forces have landed a Russian Takhion reconnaissance UAV in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces Command, Censor.NET reports.

The Tachyon UAV was conducting reconnaissance in the area of the Russian-Ukrainian border. It was detected there by the SOF operators.

"The enemy UAV was landed in good condition on the territory controlled by Ukraine with the help of electronic warfare equipment. The Russian Tachyon UAV is used for reconnaissance and fire adjustment both during the day and at night. It can also operate as a communications relay.

The unmanned system itself includes two aircraft, a set of interchangeable modules (thermal imaging camera, colour video camera, camera, relay equipment), a control station and a catapult," the statement said.

