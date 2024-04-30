Russian Federation sentences Ukrainian Serhii Karmazin to 25 years in prison in case of arson on railroad - media. PHOTO

Russia’s 2nd Western District Military "court" sentenced Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Karmazin to 25 years in prison and a fine of 700,000 rubles in a case of arson on a railway in the Moscow region.

What is known about the case

The verdict was passed on 28 March, but the press service of the Russian court did not report it. Karmazin spoke about the court's decision in a letter to one of the subscribers of the 'Solidarity Zone'.

He is to spend the first six years of his sentence in prison, and the remaining 19 years in a maximum security colony. The Ukrainian also has to pay a fine of 700,000 rubles (almost 300,000 hryvnias).

Ukrainian charged with several articles

The 46-year-old native of the Kharkiv region was found guilty under articles on espionage, training in sabotage activities, training in terrorist activities, preparation for the manufacture of explosives, preparation for a terrorist attack, and participation in a sabotage and terrorist community. Karmazin appealed against the verdict.

Citizen of Ukraine Serhiy Karmazin

Sergei Karmazin was detained in February 2023. According to the Russian Federal Security Service, he set fire to railway equipment on the stretch between Kutuzovskaya and Vesnianaya stations in the Moscow Region.

After Karmazin's detention, the special service released a video in which a man, whose face is not visible, introduces himself as a native of Kharkiv region. He claims that in November 2022, he went to work in Poland, where he was allegedly "recruited by Polish and SSU special services".

The charges against Karmazin

After that, he allegedly travelled to Latvia, from where he was sent to Russia by local special services under the guise of a refugee. In the video, the man claims that he was forced to comply with the 'demands of the SSU', as the agency allegedly threatened his daughter, who lives in Vinnytsia.

Initially, Karmazin was only charged with sabotage. The court placed him in a pre-trial detention centre and did not allow a lawyer from the 'Solidarity Zone' to attend.

The SBU denies any information about its cooperation with Karmazin. Representatives of the special service stated that he is on the list of prisoners of war and persons illegally deprived of their liberty as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.