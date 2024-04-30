Lipetsk Zoo sends two peacocks to front line to "brighten up their combat routine". PHOTO

The Russian Lipetsk Zoo sent two peacocks to the frontline. The peacock and peahen were sent to the 252nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the occupiers as part of the "Who if Not Us" campaign.

The zoo posted information about the unusual "humanitarian aid" to the invaders on social media. However, it later deleted the post.

"The beauty of birds inspires the guys in a difficult combat situation and brings them a bit of joy. This is not an advertisement for the zoo but a gift from the bottom of our hearts. We hope that the beauty of these birds will brighten up the soldiers' everyday life," the publication said.













The zoo also published a video in which the Russian occupier thanks the institution for the peacocks and says that an aviary will be built for the birds. According to him, looking at the birds, soldiers will be able to "catch some kind of spiritual peace" or "just think and observe the beauty of the birds".

Earlier it was reported that 10 animals were illegally taken from the Askania Nova Biosphere Reserve during the period of its occupation.