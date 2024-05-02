ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8037 visitors online
News Photo
3 163 11

SBGS: Organizer of men’s smuggling to Romania detained in Zakarpattia region, he charged USD 8 thousand for services. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers detained in Zakarpattia the organizer of men’s smuggling across the border to Romania.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

The scheme of illegal enrichment was organized by a 40-year-old resident of Mukachevo.

Переправник ухилянтів затриманий на Закарпатті

The offender was detained while transporting two of his clients to Tiachiv district. There, he planned to form a large group of border violators for further smuggling to Romania.

For his services, the criminal was going to receive $8,000 from each "client".

кошти за переправлення ухилянтів

The Zakarpattia resident was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. If his fault is established in court, he will face imprisonment for a term of 7 to 9 years.

Read more: Smugglers of men to Poland were exposed in Volyn, they took from 3 to 9 thousand dollars for "services" - SBGS

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1071) Evaders (242) Zakarpatska region (197)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 