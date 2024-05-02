SBGS: Organizer of men’s smuggling to Romania detained in Zakarpattia region, he charged USD 8 thousand for services. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers detained in Zakarpattia the organizer of men’s smuggling across the border to Romania.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

The scheme of illegal enrichment was organized by a 40-year-old resident of Mukachevo.

The offender was detained while transporting two of his clients to Tiachiv district. There, he planned to form a large group of border violators for further smuggling to Romania.

For his services, the criminal was going to receive $8,000 from each "client".

The Zakarpattia resident was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. If his fault is established in court, he will face imprisonment for a term of 7 to 9 years.

