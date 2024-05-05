Night attack of the "Shaheds" on Kharkiv: 5 people were wounded, among them child. PHOTO

At night, the enemy attacked the private sector of Kharkiv with a UAV, there are casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The explosion damaged residential buildings and other outbuildings. Fires broke out at two addresses," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service noted that outbuildings, a garage, and a car were on fire in a total area of about 200 square meters.

"Five people were injured in the shelling, including one child," the SES added.

