Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 476,460 people (+1160 per day), 7405 tanks, 12,287 artillery systems, 14,227 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 476,460 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.05.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 476460 (+1160) people,

tanks - 7405 (+25) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 14227 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 12287 (+37) units,

MLRS - 1057 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 792 (+1) units,

aircraft - 349 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 9717 (+34),

cruise missiles - 2149 (+1),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 16509 (+32) units,

special equipment - 2017 (+9)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.