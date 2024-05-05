Enemy has concentrated about 25,000 occupiers near Chasiv Yar - OC "Khortytsia"

Currently, up to 25,000 Russian occupiers are concentrated in the Chasiv Yar direction in the Donetsk region.

This was stated by the spokesman of the OC "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn on the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He also reminds that according to the DIU, the enemy is trying to bring in new military units, to equip them, and this happens in different ways in different directions.

"For example, on one of the directions, he pulled his units to another direction. That is, the enemy concentrates different numbers of his personnel in different directions," the speaker stated.

How many invaders are fighting near Chasiv Yar?

In particular, according to his data, the enemy concentrated a group of about 20-25 thousand military personnel in the Chasiv Yar direction.

Previously, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers are not counting on their strength, trying to meet the deadline for capturing Time Yar by May 9. As of May 1, 2024, 682 civilians remained in the city.