There are no Russian military personnel in Chasiv Yar - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Currently, the Russian occupiers are trying to flank the city through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske.

This was stated by the spokesman of the OSGT"Khortytsia", Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The enemy keeps trying to put pressure on Chasiv Yar, meeting certain deadlines. The defense forces control the situation. There is no enemy army in the city, the enemy has not crossed the city's borders," he said.

According to Voloshyn, to capture the city, the Russian army is trying to outflank it through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske, actively storming these settlements to "take Chasiv Yar in a vice grip".

The enemy is completing its regrouping in this area and deploying additional assault groups near Bilohorivka. Assault groups are also moving in the vicinity of Klishchiivka and Andriivka. There, the enemy plans to conduct assault operations in the area of Ivanivske.

Voloshyn said that the Russian army is actively conducting artillery attacks on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar. In his opinion, the Russians are probably preparing the ground for the next wave of assaults.

Read also on Censor.NET: Rashists managed to gain a foothold in Ocheretyno, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to drive them out. Fighting continues, - Khortytsia separate military unit

The situation in Chasovyi Yar

Earlier, the RMA reported that most volunteers no longer visit Chasiv Yar.

They also stated that there are actually hostilities on the border of the city.

At the same time, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that sooner or later Russian troops would occupy Chasiv Yar.

Read: Occupants do not stop trying to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May, do not reckon with their forces - Khortytsia JFO