Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, on 7 May, Russian occupants fired on 13 settlements in Sumy region. A total of 67 attacks were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Sumy region.

"The attacks damaged 6 multi-story buildings, 1 private house, a post office, a bank, a shopping center, a studio, an educational institution, workshops of an enterprise, bulldozers, excavators, and a power line," the statement said.

Shelling of the Sumy region on 8 May

The RMA reported that at night and in the morning, the invaders fired three times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

12 mortar explosions were recorded. Bilopillia (4 explosions) and Esman (8 explosions) districts were shelled.

