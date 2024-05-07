Russians fire 10 times in Sumy region during day - RMA
During the day, the Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
It is noted that the Khotyn, Yunakivka, Miropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka communities were shelled.
- Bilopillia community: the enemy fired from mortars (4 explosions) and MLRS (6 explosions).
- Myropillia community: artillery shelling (2 explosions).
- Khotyn community: shelling from MLRS (6 explosions) and artillery (1 explosion) was recorded.
- Yunakivka community: Russians attacked with MLRS (6 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions).
- Velyka Pysarivka community: 20 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.
- Krasnopillia community: mortar attack (2 explosions).
