Occupiers shell 11 communities in Sumy region with artillery, FP drones and GABs: one man wounded, two children injured

On May 6, the Russian military fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 169 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, the following were shelled:

Vorozhba community: there was an attack by three FPV drones (3 explosions) and an air strike by a GAB (2 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with artillery (17 explosions). There was also a strike by a Lancet UAV (1 explosion) and the dropping of a VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) from a UAV (1 explosion). A local resident was wounded as a result of one of the shelling. Two children (born in 2009 and 2010) were also injured.

Esman community: mortar shelling (6 explosions), artillery (20 explosions), and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) were recorded.

Seredyna-Buda community: Russians fired from MLRS (4 explosions) and artillery (18 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: artillery (13 explosions), mortar (1 explosion) and a GAB air strike (3 explosions).

Myropillia community: The enemy dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community and conducted artillery shelling (27 explosions).

Khotyn community: there was a launch of free flight rocket from a helicopter (6 explosions), shelling from MLRS (4 explosions), mortars (2 explosions).

Bilopillia community: mortar shelling (18 explosions) and a GAB air strike (5 explosions) were recorded.

Velyka Pysarivka community: there was an artillery shelling (7 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Yunakivka community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions).

Read more: Russians strike again at Sumy region’s energy infrastructure - RMA

On the night of May 6, Russian troops shelled the energy infrastructure of Sumy region. As a result, 91 settlements remain without power. In addition, as a result of the Shaheds` attack, invincibility points are being deployed in Sumy, and critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power. As a result of the shelling, more than 400,000 consumers in Sumy and other settlements of the region were cut off from power supply simultaneously.