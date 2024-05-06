Russians strike again at Sumy region’s energy infrastructure - RMA

On the afternoon of May 6, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Sumy region again.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Today at 3:00 p.m., the Russians again attacked energy facilities in the Bilopillia community. The community is currently without electricity," the administration said.

The Regional Military Administration called on the residents of the region to consume electricity rationally during peak hours from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. and from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

On the night of May 6, Russian troops shelled the energy infrastructure of Sumy region. As a result, 91 settlements remain without power. In addition, as a result of the Shaheds` attack, invincibility points are being deployed in Sumy, and critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power. As a result of the shelling, more than 400,000 consumers in Sumy and other settlements of the region were cut off from power supply simultaneously.

