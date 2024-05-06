ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13710 visitors online
News War
886 0

Russians shell Uhroidy village in Sumy region: three wounded, including two children

Наслідки російських обстрілів Сумщини за 2 травня 2024 року

On the afternoon of May 6, the Russian army shelled the village of Uhrody in the Sumy region with artillery. Three people were reported wounded, including two children. All were hospitalized.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"There was an artillery shelling this afternoon. As a result, one man born in 1944 was wounded. Also, two boys born in 2009 and 2010 sustained mine-blast injuries. All the wounded were taken to medical institutions," said Iryna Yukhta, secretary of the Krasnopillia village council.

Houses were also damaged. At least three of them had smashed windows.

Read more: Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy region

Shelling of energy infrastructure in Sumy region

On the night of May 6, Russian troops shelled the energy infrastructure of Sumy region. As a result, 91 settlements remain without power. In addition, as a result of the Shaheds` attack, invincibility points are being deployed in Sumy, and critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power.

Author: 

shoot out (12942) Sumska region (1051) victims (971)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 