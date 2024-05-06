Russians shell Uhroidy village in Sumy region: three wounded, including two children

On the afternoon of May 6, the Russian army shelled the village of Uhrody in the Sumy region with artillery. Three people were reported wounded, including two children. All were hospitalized.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"There was an artillery shelling this afternoon. As a result, one man born in 1944 was wounded. Also, two boys born in 2009 and 2010 sustained mine-blast injuries. All the wounded were taken to medical institutions," said Iryna Yukhta, secretary of the Krasnopillia village council.

Houses were also damaged. At least three of them had smashed windows.

Shelling of energy infrastructure in Sumy region

On the night of May 6, Russian troops shelled the energy infrastructure of Sumy region. As a result, 91 settlements remain without power. In addition, as a result of the Shaheds` attack, invincibility points are being deployed in Sumy, and critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power.