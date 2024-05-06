Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy region

Russian troops launch an air strike on the energy infrastructure of Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military District Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has launched an air strike on power facilities in Sumy region. All the necessary services are working on the ground. Restoration work is underway," the statement said.

The RMA clarifies the consequences and calls for everyone to remain calm and not to ignore air raid warnings.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Russian troops are attacking the territory of Ukraine with "Shaheds", in particular, the danger was announced in Sumy region.

