Consequences of attack on Sumy region: large-scale fires, two people were injured. PHOTOS

On 4 May, late in the evening, enemy troops attacked one of the settlements of the Shostka district, which is located near the border with the aggressor country.

Russians attacked Sumy region with long-range multiple rocket launchers.

The shelling caused large-scale fires in the residential sector, where civilians live, and at a civilian facility. Significant resources and equipment of the State Emergency Service were deployed to extinguish the fires. The rescuers localized the fires, preventing their further spread, and extinguished them.

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured in the attack.

As a reminder, 214 explosions occurred in the Sumy region on 4 May, and 13 communities came under hostile fire.

