ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11912 visitors online
News Photo
863 0

Day in Donetsk region: Russians attacked 6 settlements with aviation, Uragan MLRS, UAVs, and artillery. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians carried out 1677 attacks on Kurakhove, the villages of Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Novyi Komar, Predtechyne, and Progres.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the Regional Police reported this

Pokrovsk district

In the Mariinka district, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, and Paraskoviivka were shelled. The neighborhoods of Ocheretyne and Kurakhove district came under fire. The village of Progres was hit by an air strike. A house was destroyed. No people were injured.

The enemy shelled the village of Kalynove with artillery. Five private houses were destroyed.

Руйнування будинків на Донеччині 8 травня

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, Torske, Terny, Yampolivka, and Zarichne were shelled, and a forest fire broke out over an area of 470 hectares, which was extinguished by firefighters.

In the Kostyantynivka district, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Chervone were shelled without causing any damage. Russian troops attacked Mykolaiivka with Uragan rocket launchers, damaging three houses.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 private houses were damaged. A house was damaged in Sviato-Pokrovske of the Siversk district.


Обстріли Донеччини 8 травня: наслідки
Окупанти вдарили по 6 населених пунктах Донеччини
Протягом минулої доби окупанти здійснили 1677 атак по цивільних у Донецькій області
Зруйновані будинки у Донецькій області
Окупанти атакували населені пункти Донеччини

Read more: There are no Russian occupants in Chasiv Yar, 680 civilians are in city - Head of CMA Chaus

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Donetska region (3658)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 