Over the past day, Russians carried out 1677 attacks on Kurakhove, the villages of Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Novyi Komar, Predtechyne, and Progres.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the Regional Police reported this

Pokrovsk district

In the Mariinka district, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, and Paraskoviivka were shelled. The neighborhoods of Ocheretyne and Kurakhove district came under fire. The village of Progres was hit by an air strike. A house was destroyed. No people were injured.

The enemy shelled the village of Kalynove with artillery. Five private houses were destroyed.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, Torske, Terny, Yampolivka, and Zarichne were shelled, and a forest fire broke out over an area of 470 hectares, which was extinguished by firefighters.

In the Kostyantynivka district, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Chervone were shelled without causing any damage. Russian troops attacked Mykolaiivka with Uragan rocket launchers, damaging three houses.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 private houses were damaged. A house was damaged in Sviato-Pokrovske of the Siversk district.













