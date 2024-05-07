The head of the Chasovoyarsk city military administration, Serhiy Chaus, said that there are currently no Russian occupiers on the territory of the Chasovoyarsk community. He also noted that 680 people, most of whom are elderly, continue to live in the community.

"There are no occupants on the territory of the community today. However, civilians still remain in the city. In particular, 680 people remain on the territory of the Chasovoyarsk community. Often people refuse to leave, arguing that they do not want to leave their own homes. Most of them are elderly people," the official said.

Chaus noted that residents of Chasiv Yar still have the opportunity to evacuate the city. He also added that the city's residents are receiving humanitarian aid.

"We are constantly going to the city with humanitarian aid. Therefore, there is still a possibility for civilians to evacuate," said the head of Chasovoyarsk city military administration.

Earlier, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for OSGT "Khortytsia", told the "United News" nationwide telethon that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are controlling the situation around Chasiv Yar. He noted that there was no Russian army in the city itself.

The situation around Chasiv Yar

On 5 May, it was reported that the enemy had concentrated up to 25,000 Russian occupiers in the Chasiv Yar area of Donetsk region.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with NBC News that the Russian occupiers wanted to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May.

