There are no Russian troops in Chasiv Yar - Defense Forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces control the situation around the town of Chasiv Yar, there is no Russian army there.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT, Nazar Voloshyn, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News".

"The situation around Chasiv Yar is such that the Defense Forces are in control of the situation. Over the past week and today, the situation around the city has not changed, active hostilities continue day and night. However, Russian propaganda periodically makes information claims that their army has already entered the city. There have been no territorial successes of the enemy there in recent days. There is no enemy Russian army in the city," said Nazar Voloshyn.

He also noted that the Defense Forces did not blow up the bridge over the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.

According to him, the defense forces are rebuilding the bridge to restore communication routes.

"And when the process was underway and our truck brought construction materials, it was hit by an fpv drone. No one was killed, the truck was damaged. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are controlling the situation in that area as well," the spokesman added.

The situation around Chasiv Yar

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers were not counting their forces, trying to meet the deadline for the capture of Chasiv Yar by May 9. As of May 1, 2024, 682 civilians remained in the city.

On May 5, it was also reported that up to 25 thousand Russian occupiers were concentrated in the Chasiv Yar direction in Donetsk region.